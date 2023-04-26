Federal prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to continue the detention of the Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of classified documents to social media, saying that he posed a flight risk and that the government was still grappling with the amount of stolen classified information.

In a court filing Wednesday evening, prosecutors said that the information Jack Teixeira allegedly took "far exceeds" what has been reported, and that releasing him from jail could pose a grave threat to national security.

