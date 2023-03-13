A man charged with participating in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol violated the terms of his court-approved travel conditions to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference, according to federal prosecutors.

Gabriel Garcia sought permission from the court to travel to Washington, DC, from Florida to observe the January 6 trials for the Proud Boys and another January 6 defendant. Garcia also said the purpose of his travel was to consult his counsel pending his own trial, according to court documents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.