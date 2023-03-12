Prosecutors refute claims Tucker Carlson's airing of security footage exonerates January 6 defendants

Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen here at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington.

 Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors on Sunday pushed back against claims that a video of so-called "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley that was shown by Fox News's Tucker Carlson exonerated anyone in the mob at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In court filings Sunday, federal prosecutors said that video did not show Chansley, who was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his actions on January 6, facing off with officers for half an hour outside the Senate chamber or when Chansley refused to be escorted out of the Capitol by an officer and only left after being forcibly removed.

