Prosecutors mistakenly turn over potentially FBI classified material to Proud Boys on trial

Federal prosecutors accidentally turned over documents that could have included classified information to members of the far-right Proud Boys who are on trial for seditious conspiracy, including more than 1,000 internal messages between FBI agents.

 CNN

On Thursday, Judge Timothy Kelly gave the FBI more time to review the messages that were shared with defense attorneys to determine whether any are classified. The judge also instructed the attorneys for the five Proud Boys on trial not to review the messages further and to not share them with others.

