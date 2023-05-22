(CNN) — Federal prosecutors with the special counsel’s office issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization for information regarding business deals in foreign countries, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

One of the sources suggested investigators appear to be focused on former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in countries that could have possibly been interested in the types of classified materials recovered from Trump after he left office.

