A Texas billionaire and GOP megadonor paid boarding school tuition for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' grandnephew, and the justice did not report the financial assistance for the child he helped raised on his annual disclosures, according to a new ProPublica report -- the latest revelation raising ethical questions around the high court.

The ProPublica report on Thursday revealed that the billionaire Harlan Crow paid tuition for Mark Martin, who lived with Thomas' family as a child and for whom the justice became a legal guardian. ProPublica cited a 2009 bank statement and an interview with a former administrator at the Georgia boarding school Martin attended.

CNN's Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

