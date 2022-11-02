More than 2,000 academics from universities across the United States have written to President Joe Biden urging him to do more to support the anti-government protesters in Iran, many of whom are coming out of Iranian universities and schools as young Iranians take to the streets and face off against the country's brutal security services.

The letter sent to Biden Tuesday evening, which was obtained by CNN, was signed by 10 Nobel laureates, among many others. It calls for "urgent attention to a dire situation in Iranian universities," and beseeches Biden to take "further tangible actions," including an end to negotiations with Iran and no sanctions relief.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.