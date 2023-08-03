(CNN) — A pro-Trump lawyer who allegedly took part in a conspiracy to seize and access voting machines in Michigan after the 2020 election is now facing four state-level criminal charges, according to court documents reviewed by CNN.

Stefanie Lambert Junttila is the third individual charged in an ongoing investigation that revolves around attempts by Donald Trump supporters to breach voting machines throughout Michigan – as part of their ham-handed attempts to prove the former president had actually carried the state in 2020.

