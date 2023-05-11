Private equity investor Andrew Intrater is one of the people federal prosecutors allege Rep. George Santos induced to donate money as part of an alleged scheme that diverted purported political contributions to Santos' personal use, Intrater's lawyer confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

In a 13-count indictment made public Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that Santos and an unnamed associate duped two donors -- described only as Contributor #1 and Contributor #2 -- into giving $25,000 apiece to support the Republican's candidacy last year.

