Pressure mounts on Senate to pass legislation to avert rail shutdown

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, here in December 2021 in Washington, D.C., said "hope so" when asked if he expects a rail deal to be reached today.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pressure is mounting on Senate leaders to clear legislation for President Joe Biden's signature to avert a rail shutdown amid concerns over the economic danger posed by a strike.

The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday, and the Senate must act next before it can be signed into law. So far, no votes have been locked in, but leaders are racing to see if they can reach a deal to pass the legislation today -- a tough task since they would need all 100 senators to agree to schedule that vote and any one senator can object and drag out the process.

