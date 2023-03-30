Potential 2024 GOP field responds to Trump indictment by attacking Bragg

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Christopher Columbus High School on March 27 in Miami.

 Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

The potential 2024 Republican primary field quickly coalesced on Thursday around a strategy for responding to former President Donald Trump's indictment: Attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor, but stop short of praising Trump.

If the news of the former president facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud was unprecedented, the reaction from his possible GOP rivals was, in large part, familiar. Rather than risk the backlash from base voters loyal to Trump, ambitious Republicans zeroed in on a liberal foe. It's a tactic that underscores the former president's hold over the Republican Party -- even when under indictment.

