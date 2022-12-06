Americans still strongly back the US providing aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia, but there has been a decline in support amongst Republicans as some prominent GOP politicians and media figures express opposition to the US providing additional support to Kyiv, a new poll has found.

The poll from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that most Americans still support aiding Ukraine -- 65% support sending weapons, 66% support economic aid, 75% support increasing sanctions on Russia, and 73% support accepting Ukrainian refugees to the US.

CNN's Ariel Edwards-Levy contributed to this report.

