A lawyer for a Wisconsin-based political treasurer said Wednesday that officials in embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign listed him as the new treasurer of several Santos-affiliated campaign committees without his authorization.

New filings with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon described Thomas Datwyler as the treasurer of the Devolder Santos Nassau Victory Committee, Devolder Santos For Congress Recount and the GADS PAC -- all committees aligned with the New York Republican.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.