Police investigating security breach around President Biden's Northern Ireland visit after sensitive documents found in street

US President Joe Biden speaks in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland, on April 12.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Police have launched an investigation after a document outlining details of US President Joe Biden's trip to Northern Ireland was found on the street by a member of the public on Wednesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they were "aware of a security breach," following the incident that was first reported by BBC Radio Ulster.

