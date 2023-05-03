The Biden administration, already facing an increase in border crossings, is setting plans in motion to manage an anticipated influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border when a Covid-era border restriction, known as Title 42, ends next week, sources tell CNN.

On May 11, when the coronavirus public health emergency ends, the Title 42 authority, which has been the primary border enforcement tool since March 2020, will expire, meaning border officials will no longer be able to quickly expel certain migrants.

