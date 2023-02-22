Pentagon warns troops eating poppy seeds could lead to failed drugs tests

The US Defense Department issued an official warning to troops last week: If you don't want to test positive on a drug test, you should avoid poppy seeds.

A memo distributed on Friday from Gilbert Cisneros, the under secretary of Defense for personnel and readiness, directed military service leaders to "notify service members to avoid consumption of all poppy seeds to include food products and baked goods containing poppy seeds."

