Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US By Oren Liebermann, CNN Feb 2, 2023 The Pentagon is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, a senior defense official said on Thursday. This story is breaking and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
