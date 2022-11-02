An Ethiopian man was arrested outside the Pentagon last week after Pentagon police say he drove through a checkpoint toward officers and later said, "I hate America and I was trying to kill people" as he was being apprehended, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using "a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist, and impede federal police officers while engaged in their official duties," the affidavit said.

