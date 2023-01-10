Pentagon officially rescinds Covid-19 vaccine requirement for troops

A US Marine prepares to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at Camp Hansen in April of 2021, in Kin, Japan.

 Carl Court/Getty Images/FILE

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has officially rescinded the military's Covid-19 vaccination mandate for troops after President Joe Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, requiring its dismissal.

"Section 525 of the NDAA for FY 2023 requires me to rescind the mandate that members of the armed forces be vaccinated against Covid-19, issued in my August 24, 2021 memorandum ... I hereby rescind that memorandum," Austin said in a memo on Tuesday night.

