In the Pentagon's first update since the establishment of its office to investigate unidentified flying objects, officials offered few answers but said there was nothing to suggest an otherworldly explanation for the hundreds of reports they had received.

"We have not seen anything that would lead us ... to believe that any of the objects we have seen are of alien origin, if you will," said Ronald Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.

