The recent leak of classified US documents on social media platform Discord seemingly caught many at the Pentagon by surprise. But it wasn't the first time that a forum popular with online gamers had hosted military secrets, underlining a major challenge for the US national security establishment and platforms alike.

As recently as January 2023, someone on a forum for fans of the video game War Thunder reportedly published confidential information on an F-16 fighter jet. That followed reports of at least three other occasions since 2021 when War Thunder fans posted documents on British, French and Chinese tanks. These cases -- which Axios also reported on in the context of the Discord leaks -- typically involved users boasting of their inside knowledge of military equipment and claiming to want to make the game more realistic.

