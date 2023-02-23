The Pentagon is investigating how a trove of internal US Special Operations Command emails was apparently exposed publicly online and leaked unclassified data for nearly two weeks without the military's knowledge, a Pentagon spokesperson told CNN.

The Department of Defense's chief information officer and the US military's Cyber Command are investigating the root cause of the incident and "why this problem was not detected sooner," US Navy Commander Jessica McNulty, a Pentagon spokesperson, told CNN Thursday night.

