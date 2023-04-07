The Pentagon is investigating what appear to be screenshots of classified US and NATO military information about Ukraine circulating on social media, a Pentagon official told CNN.

CNN has reviewed some of the images circulating on Twitter and Telegram but is unable to verify if they are authentic or have been doctored.

CNN's Alex Marquardt and Nick Paton Walsh contributed to this report.

