The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered that any general election ballots that are mailed in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes must be set aside and not counted by election boards.

"We hereby direct that the Pennsylvania county boards of elections segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes," the court said in a Tuesday order in response to a lawsuit from the Republican National Committee, the Republican Congressional Committee and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

