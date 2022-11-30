A county in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where paper shortages caused Election Day ballot problems, signed off Wednesday on its midterm results -- ending a brief showdown over certifying the election results in a key battleground state.

The Board of Elections and Registration in Luzerne County voted 3-2 to certify the election results, following a tense public meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.