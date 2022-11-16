Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the day after former President Donald Trump announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential race.

The event follows the release on Tuesday of Pence's autobiography, "So Help Me God," in which he detailed his fracture with Trump over the former president's actions leading up to and on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

