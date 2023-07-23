Pence says he’s ‘not yet convinced’ Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit on July 17 in Arlington, Virginia.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said he’s “not yet convinced” that Donald Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, were criminal, as the former president faces a potential indictment over his actions that day.

“I really do hope it doesn’t come to that,” Pence told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview that aired Sunday on “State of the Union.”

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

