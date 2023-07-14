(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence raised less than $1.2 million for his presidential campaign during the second fundraising quarter that ended June 30, according to a Pence adviser, lagging far behind several Republican rivals who have announced much larger fundraising hauls and signaling potential struggles ahead to finance his White House bid.

Pence entered the 2024 race the first week of June, with a little more than three weeks left in the fundraising quarter.

