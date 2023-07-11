(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO should not be considered until Russia’s war in the country ends.

“I honestly believe that it’s important as the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy that America continue to provide the Ukrainians what they need to fight and win and repel that unprovoked Russian invasion. But the question of NATO membership – and I spoke about this with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky – I think should all wait on after the war is won,” Pence told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”

CNN’s Kyung Lah and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

