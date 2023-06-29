(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky during a visit to the country, a show of support for the European nation under attack from Russia as Republicans vying for their party’s presidential nomination have been divided over America’s role in the ongoing conflict.

Pence met with Zelensky at the presidential palace in Kyiv, telling the Ukrainian leader that his resolve was stronger than ever to support the country.

