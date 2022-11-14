Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a newly released interview clip that he and his family are giving "prayerful consideration" to whether he should run for president in 2024 and that the US will have "better choices in the future" than former President Donald Trump.

Asked by ABC News' David Muir if he believes he can defeat Trump, who is expected to announce a 2024 campaign for the White House on Tuesday, Pence replied: "Well, that would be for others to say, and it'd be for us to decide whether or not we'd want to test that."

CNN's Gregory Clary contributed to this report.

