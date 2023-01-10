Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a hard play for social conservatives as he prepares for a potential run for president. And as some evangelical and conservative leaders express disenchantment with Pence's old running mate, Donald Trump, this reliable bloc of Republican voters may be interested in finding a new champion in 2024.

A longtime social conservative and prominent evangelical Christian, Pence is laying the groundwork early to appeal to some of the religious right's most influential pastors, activists and celebrities. This week, he will appear at First Baptist Church in Dallas for a conversation with its senior pastor, Robert Jeffress -- previously one of Trump's emissaries to the Christian right.

