Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "reckless" and criticized Trump for being "part of the problem" that day.

Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump's tweet during the attack that said Pence didn't have the "courage" to unilaterally overturn the results.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.