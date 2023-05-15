Pence allies launch super PAC to support him in 2024 campaign

Allies of Mike Pence have launched a super PAC in support of the former vice president's 2024 presidential candidacy. Pence is seen here on April 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 George Frey/Getty Images/FILE

Allies of Mike Pence have launched a super PAC in support of the former vice president's 2024 presidential candidacy, sources familiar with the plans told CNN. The organization, Committed to America, brings Pence one step closer to announcing a formal presidential bid that will pit him against his former boss, Donald Trump, for the GOP nomination.

Committed to America will be co-chaired by veteran Republican operatives Scott Reed, who managed Bob Dole's GOP nomination-winning 1996 presidential campaign and was most recently serving as the political director for the US Chamber of Commerce, and former Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a close ally to Pence when he served in the House.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.