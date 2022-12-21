Before the violent attack on her husband in late October, the security of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home had not been assessed by United States Capitol Police since 2018, Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN's Pamela Brown in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Lawmakers have pressed for answers about security lapses on the night of October 28, when the alleged assailant broke into the couple's San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. According to court documents, he had been looking for the speaker, who was in Washington at the time.

