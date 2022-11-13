House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Sunday that Republicans' "horrible response" to the politically motivated attack on her husband last month might have turned off some voters in last week's midterm elections.

"It wasn't just the attack. It was the Republican reaction to it, which was disgraceful," the California Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if she believes the brutal attack on her husband had an impact on the election.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc, Jamie Gangel and Augie Martin contributed to this report.

