Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reflected on her husband Paul's condition after the violent attack he suffered last year, saying that while he is "doing OK," it will still "take a little while for him to be back to normal."

Nancy Pelosi made the comments in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," which is now streaming on HBO Max and airs Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on CNN. The California Democrat said that her husband is "very strong" but that the incident has been very "sad for our family" and that it's a situation that has to be taken "one day at a time."

CNN's Sam Fossum and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

