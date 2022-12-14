The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, said there was "evil in Washington" and had also planned to target President Joe Biden's son Hunter, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and actor Tom Hanks, a San Francisco Police Department official testified Wednesday.

"There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton)," David DePape told San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley in an interview after the attack, Hurley testified during a preliminary hearing, according to CNN affiliate KPIX.

CNN's Daniella Sills contributed to this report.

