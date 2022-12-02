Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said.

Paul, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence, said he had been moved to a prison hospital and "did not say why he was there, but did say he would call again later," David said in an email, adding that their parents believe he will be returning to his normal penal colony Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.