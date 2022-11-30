Paul Whelan, an American wrongfully detained in Russia, has reportedly been moved to a prison hospital and has been unable to contact his family for a week, according to his brother.

The lack of communication has raised serious concerns for the family, said David Whelan, who questioned the penal colony's claim that his brother was transferred to the hospital. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the United States is "working every day to make sure that we have contact with him, that we understand what the exact situation is."

