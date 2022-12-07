wire Paul Pelosi seen on Capitol Hill By Annie Grayer, CNN Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On December 7, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving her office with her husband, Paul Pelosi. The two are pictured here in Washington on December 4. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving her office Wednesday with her husband, Paul Pelosi.The pair greeted children waiting outside the speaker's office and are attending a holiday party Wednesday for members.In October, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco by a male assailant, who was searching for the House speaker, according to court documents.Following the attack, Paul Pelosi had surgery "to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement at the time.Paul Pelosi made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Government City loses money from facility contracts +4 Consumer Local tree farms feel impact of shortages Business New local stores prepare for the holidays Public Safety Medical emergency caused Rosecrans plane crash, pilot is back home More Local News → 0:42 Partly sunny and seasonable Wednesday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:48 National Video Hospice Tree 0:50 National Video MayaMD value based virtual care 1:35 Tn Exchange Video: Gary Pinkel is inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.