In a rare moment of bipartisanship warmth Thursday, the top Democrat and Republican in the Senate halted floor action for a few minutes to praise Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, after she cast her 10,000 vote, becoming the first woman in US history to vote in the chamber that many times.

"Our dear friend, Sen. Patty Murray, reached an amazing milestone: 10,000 votes over the course of her career in the Senate, the first woman senator in American history to do so," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor to a round of applause from her colleagues.

