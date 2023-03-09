More than a year after Congress signed into law a bill meant to help service members struggling with severe mental health problems, the Pentagon still has not issued guidance to the services to put the bill into practice.

"We hear the rhetoric all the time, but we need action," said Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, who co-sponsored the Brandon Act. "They've been sitting on their hands and more Americans die every day as a result."

