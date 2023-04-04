The FBI has seized a popular cybercrime forum accused of facilitating large-scale identity theft, according to an FBI notice posted to the forum's website on Tuesday.

The bureau seized the web domains of Genesis Market, an invitation-only crime forum that sells login information stolen from hundreds of thousands of computers, pursuant to a court order from the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, according to the seizure notice viewed by CNN.

