Tomeu Vadell, one of the so-called "CITGO 6" who was detained in Venezuela for nearly five years, is suing the petroleum company that previously employed him for more than $100 million in damages, according to a lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, district court Tuesday.

The lawsuit accuses CITGO of using Vadell and the other five executives -- Gustavo Cárdenas, Jose Pereira, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Zambrano and Jose Luis Zambrano -- as "political pawns." It also contends that the company "abandoned" the Vadell family.

