Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law Monday banning gender-affirming care for minors with the possibility of a felony charge for health care professionals who provide it.

Senate Bill 613 bars health care professionals from providing gender-affirming care to those under the age of 18 in the form of surgeries, puberty blocking medication and hormone treatments. A health care provider accused of violating the new law could face felony charges. The ban takes effect immediately under an emergency clause and leaves certain exemptions for minors currently receiving treatment.

