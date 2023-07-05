Ohio’s showdown over abortion rights intensifies as group files signatures for ballot measure

Boxes of signatures are delivered to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office in downtown Columbus on Wednesday, July 5.

 Patrick Orsagos/AP

(CNN) — Ohio is poised to become the next major abortion battleground after groups seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution on Wednesday submitted hundreds of thousands of petition signatures to the secretary of state’s office.

If certified, those 710,000 signatures – nearly 300,000 more than state law requires – would place the proposed amendment on ballots in November alongside municipal and school board elections across the state.

