(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday sent back to state court an Ohio redistricting case that raised the same, sweeping theory about the “Independent State Legislature” theory that the justices recently rejected in a case arising out of North Carolina.

By returning the case to the Ohio Supreme Court, the justices wiped away previous rulings striking down congressional maps for Ohio and instructed the state court to reconsider the dispute under the US Supreme Court’s new opinion in the North Carolina dispute earlier this week.

