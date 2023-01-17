Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan announced Tuesday that he will run for US Senate in Ohio in 2024, seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a state that has been trending toward the GOP in recent years.

Dolan's announcement makes him the first Republican to officially jump into what is expected to be a competitive race.

