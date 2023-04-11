Bernie Moreno, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has filed paperwork to run for Senate in 2024 and challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in what's likely to be one of the most competitive races of the upcoming cycle.

Moreno is now the second Republican to officially jump into the race after state Sen. Matt Dolan announced his candidacy in January.

